Hundreds gather at Florida Atlantic University vigil after Charlie Kirk assassination

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Just one day after the assassination of conservative political figure Charlie Kirk, hundreds gathered at Florida Atlantic University to honor his life and legacy.

The memorial, organized by FAU’s chapter of Turning Point USA — the nonprofit Kirk founded — drew students, faculty, and community members to the Student Union building Thursday night.

Attendees joined in prayer, discussion, and music as candles lit the night.

“This has happened before, and it’s going to happen again,” said Turning Point USA FAU President Nick Coyte. “The point of a legacy is that we keep carrying the torch. We keep what we stand for — free speech and free ideas. As long as that’s alive, we’re not going to regress into the past.”

Coyte and Vice President Gabrielle Szulc said they were surprised by the size of the turnout.

“We’re so grateful to see so many people who love Charlie and want to carry on his legacy,” Szulc said.

For many students, the assassination was both shocking and frightening.

“It’s definitely terrifying,” said FAU junior Alison May. “But Charlie Kirk taught courage. You need to have that courage to go out there and stand for what you believe in.”

Sophomore Dominic Rizzo said Kirk inspired young people across the political spectrum.

“Charlie has been a very big influence on a lot of people my age, left, right, anywhere in the middle, as to getting involved in politics,” Rizzo said.

FAU President Adam Hasner, who knew Kirk personally, also addressed the crowd in what students called a rare public appearance.

“I’m hopeful these events can provide an example of civility and discourse that seems to be evading us, not only on college campuses but throughout our country,” Hasner said.

The night ended with song, candlelight, and calls to keep Kirk’s legacy alive.

