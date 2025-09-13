Martin County teacher removed, investigated over negative Charlie Kirk posts online

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher in Martin County has been removed from the classroom amid an investigation into social media posts concerning the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

WATCH BELOW:

The educator, Matthew Theobald, a social studies teacher at Spectrum Academy since 2009, has sparked controversy with his comments, which labeled Kirk as racist, misogynistic, and a neo-Nazi.

It comes in conjunction with a notice from the Florida Department of Education, which has warned school districts that it will investigate "vile" personal views shared online by educators regarding Kirk.

"He’s entitled to due process, he’ll be read his accusations against him he’ll be able to have legal counsel and union representative during that investigation," Derek Lowe from the Martin County School District stated.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Theobald has been reassigned to the district office and will not have interaction with students during this time.

"I would say to publicly leave their comments and thoughts off of social media," Lowe commented.

However, the Martin County School District also made a post expressing, "deepest sympathies, thoughts, and hearts remain with all who knew and loved Charlie Kirk" in relation to a shooting that occurred at Evergreen High School.

This statement has generated its own controversy.

Many commenters were in favor as they interpreted the post as support for Kirk, while others questioned the appropriateness of the district's choice to create a post on a controversial figure.

When asked by WPTV reporter Joel Lopez whether the district's post was suitable in light of the current discussion and removal of a teacher over his views.

"I think so, we had two tragedies. In addition to what happened to Charlie Kirk, there was a school shooting in Colorado that day. You know, events that not only affect our entire country but events that affect so many people in our local and state communities," Lowe responded. "We're aware and mindful of the sentiment and the feeling for people's frustrations and disappointments."

In addressing whether educators should maintain neutrality in their public discourse regarding Kirk, the district remarked on the importance of choice in language.

"People do have free speech but when that speech starts to impact their roles as educators, then there are measures in place to prevent that," Lowe noted. "I don’t think we’re in support or disagreement with Charlie Kirk or anybody for that matter we’re in the business of educating students."

According to the FDOE memo, any educators engaging in "vile, sanctionable behavior" will be investigated for violating professional and ethical guidelines.

The memo acknowledges educators possess First Amendment rights but expresses concern that public personal views could undermine the trust of the students and families they serve.

This situation has led some to question the Florida Department of Education's focus on negative commentary directed at Kirk, while perceived support for him from other educators goes unchecked.

Freddie Locastro, who was walking through downtown Stuart, shared his perspective.

"It's very divisive. Listen, I wasn't a fan of Charlie Kirk and I watched a lot of him," Locastro said. "I don't think anybody should be killed for their beliefs, but he did say a lot of hurtful things."

He called for educators to engage impartially.

“I think they should look at both sides and have a conversation about it without calling names,” Locastro said.

The controversy has ignited a broader debate regarding the appropriateness of educators’ public statements, especially when students are exposed to online content.

"I still believe in free speech but not hate speech," said Don Taddoni, a supporter of Kirk's views, adding that he would support measures to curb hate speech.

Taddoni also had a message for educators.

"Educate, teach them math, teach them English, teach them how to read, stop with the political," he said.

The Department of Education has cautioned that educators could face sanctions and risk losing their teaching certificates if they fail to uphold their professional conduct and ethical responsibilities.

As of Friday, Theobald remains listed as the president of the 2024-2025 Martin County Education Association's Executive Board.

WPTV has reached out for Theobald's response and is working to get comments from the Martin County Education Association.