Mental health expert offers guidance as videos of Charlie Kirk shooting spread online

Traumatizing videos showing Charlie Kirk being shot have been circulating online since Wednesday, and mental health professionals are now addressing the psychological impact on viewers of all ages who may have been exposed to these graphic images. Across communities, individuals report experiencing significant distress after viewing the footage.

WATCH BELOW: 'It's also really scary and confusing for adults,' Darla Mullenix tells WPTV

Experts offer guidance as videos spread of Charlie Kirk shooting

"I feel traumatized, yes," said Antonina Sanders.

"It was very bad. You know, just seeing that and knowing that his family and kids were around," said Natasha Sanders.

For many viewers like the Sanders, these disturbing images have become intrusive thoughts that repeatedly surface in their minds. “Multiple times, yes, multiple times," Antonina Sanders said.

"If it's traumatizing for us. Imagine the kids," Natasha Sanders said.

Mental health experts emphasize that children are particularly vulnerable to such content. Darla Mullenix, director of the childcare and community wellness program at Center for Child Counseling, advises that millions of parents now face the challenge of navigating difficult conversations with their children who may have encountered these videos online.

National News Video of Kirk shooting was everywhere online despite efforts to stop spread AP via Scripps News Group

"Just ask specific questions about what they might have seen or heard," Mullenix said. "From there, you might be able to start to acknowledge some feelings that might be coming up for them, such as confusion, fear, anger, sadness."

Parents seeking specific guidance can access a tip sheet on addressing shootings with children provided by the Center for Child Counseling.

Mullenix recommends that parents create a safe space for dialogue by sharing their own emotional responses to help normalize children's reactions.

"Reporting on your own feelings to kind of have that normalization of the experience that it's also really scary and confusing for adults," Mullenix said.

The Center for Child Counseling has also produced a video guide with practical strategies for parents navigating these difficult conversations.

WATCH BELOW: Charlie Kirk dies in shooting at Utah Valley University

Authorities give update on person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

The proliferation of such graphic content underscores the critical importance of parental oversight regarding children's social media consumption, according to mental health professionals.

"It is very, very important. Of course, trying to limit any kind of exposure as much as possible is also very beneficial," Mullenix said.

The responsibility for controlling the spread of violent content extends beyond individual households. The Sanders believe social media companies must implement stronger measures to prevent public exposure to graphic violence.

"They must be removed," Antonina Sanders said.

"It has to be blocked," Natasha Sanders said.

In response to growing concerns, several major social media platforms have begun implementing enhanced content moderation strategies, including removing these videos, adding graphic content warnings, and restricting access for users under 18. Mental health resources remain available for those experiencing distress related to this incident. Individuals struggling to process these events can access immediate support by dialing 211, which connects callers directly with trained mental health responders.

The Center for Child Counseling also offers additional resources specifically about discussing shootings with children on their website. Experts recommend limiting media consumption related to traumatic events and engaging in self-care activities such as physical exercise, maintaining regular routines, and connecting with supportive friends and family members.