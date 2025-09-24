Proposal to redevelop Lake Worth Beach's oceanfront property receives pushback from residents

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A proposal to redevelop Lake Worth Beach's oceanfront property is back in the spotlight, drawing both excitement and pushback from the community.

Could Lake Worth Beach see oceanfront redevelopment?

The proposal was first introduced in January as an unsolicited proposal. Since then, it's sparked heated debate — with some residents worried about giving away public land, while others see it as a potential economic boost.

Some residents said they could support the plan if it preserves Lake Worth Beach's charm.

"As long as they can keep the casino, and keep the old school feeling of walking on the pier, let your kids fish, going to brunch on Sundays at Benny's, then that would be good," said resident Kimberly Bachman.

Others, like Tallulah, are opposed.

"We're losing this day by day, because people are coming and they're making golf clubs, making more hotels," she said. "We have enough of those already, leave what we already have."

The proposal now named H.O.R.I.Z.O.N., includes a Hyatt-branded hotel, a redesigned Jack Nicklaus golf course, and a relocated community pool. Developers also project $2 million in new tax revenue for the city along with new jobs.

On its website, the project addresses some of the biggest questions: the historic casino building would stay intact, public beaches would remain fully accessible, and taxpayers would not foot the bill.

Still, City Commissioner Christopher McVoy told WPTV nothing has been approved.

"We can't accept what was sent in January, they would have to resubmit under our newly adopted P3 unsolicited proposal guidelines," McVoy said.

He added that the commission is currently split on the proposal and mentioned possible changes to the city's charter that could end up on a ballot for public vote.

"Those would primarily be make it easier for projects like this to come into Lake Worth," McVoy said.

For now, the decision would ultimately come down to the city commission.

McVoy said historically, residents have resisted major development of the city's beachfront.

"We are basically a residential community," he said. "We're not sure that we want to turn into a full-on tourist community and we're certainly not sure that we want to give up our public beach."