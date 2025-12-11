Immigration advocates post signs throughout Lake Worth Beach after recent arrests

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Immigration advocates in Lake Worth Beach took to the streets Thursday to raise awareness about federal immigration enforcement in their community, posting signs with bold black-and-white messages throughout areas where community members have been detained.

The demonstration began with a prayer at the Guatemalan Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach before volunteers spread out across the city to post their message.

"We're here today to really bring awareness to what's happening in our communities," said Mariana Blanco, director of operations at the Guatemalan Maya Center. "We have seen it time and time again all throughout 2025, folks being detained, essentially being kidnapped off the streets, racially profiling work vehicles."

Florida law enforcement officers are deputized by federal authorities to make immigration arrests under what are called 287(g) agreements. State records show more than 3,500 287(g) arrests have taken place in Florida since Aug. 1.

Blanco said many families in Lake Worth Beach impacted by those arrests are turning to the center for support.

"Kids don't want to go to school. People aren't showing up to work. Their lives—life as we knew it is no longer that," Blanco said.

The demonstrators traveled through the city posting signs with messages "FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL KIDNAPPED SOMEONE HERE," or "ICE KIDNAPPED A COMMUNITY MEMBER HERE" in areas where community members were detained.

"It's really just a crime against humanity that's going on," said Donna, one of the demonstrators. "Every day we're losing people who are vital to this community."

Lindsay McElroy, a volunteer for the Guatemalan Maya Center, shared her personal experience with the enforcement actions.

"Last week my really good friend got taken. She's got four kids. She's lived here for 25 years," Lindsay said. "They took her husband three months ago and now those kids are left without anyone to care for them."

As the signs went up, people took notice, with mixed reactions from community members. Some disagreed with the message, including one man who cursed at demonstrators and told WPTV, "Nobody's getting kidnapped." The man declined to share his name.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, most of the signs had been taken down.

ICE officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the messaging. However, Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in statements to WPTV last week that these types of claims jeopardize officers' safety.

