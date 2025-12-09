Community advocates document what they call 'city-wide raid' in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Community advocates in Lake Worth Beach say a coordinated law enforcement operation earlier this week left families frightened and scrambling — and raised new concerns about how immigration enforcement is unfolding in local neighborhoods.

Residents and local organizations tell WPTV they spent hours recording and tracking what they describe as a "city-wide raid," involving several agencies, including Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Community advocates document what they call 'city-wide raid'

Inside the Guatemalan Maya Center, Christmas presents typically meant to bring joy to local families now sit untouched. Staff say instead of focusing on holiday support, they have shifted to helping families stay together.

"Border Patrol, HSI and other law enforcement agencies… they began detaining people early in the morning — mainly traffic stops… landscaping, construction… we saw it across the city," said Mariana Blanco, the center's director of operations.

Blanco says she and members of the advocacy group P.E.A.C.E. mobilized quickly as videos circulated showing workers running from a construction site and a mix of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles in different areas of the city.

Palm Beach County 'I fear for my family': Vigil for children impacted by immigration enforcement Janny Rodriguez

"Once we began kind of yelling at them, they just left… it lasted no more than 10 minutes," Blanco said, describing one of the encounters.

She says recording these interactions became a priority as confusion and fear spread. At one point, Blanco says a mother was separated from her 3-month-old baby.

"The 3-month-old baby was taken from her arms and she was taken," Blanco said.

For Blanco and others, documenting what happens on the ground is essential.

"Time and time again… we have witnessed one event — and their narrative is completely different," she said.

Blanco believes the presence of cameras and large crowds influenced how agents responded.

"I certainly think officers were trying to intimidate us… betting on the idea we wouldn't know our rights and listen to their directives."

Region C Palm Beach County Prosecutors won't pursue charges against US citizen detained by Border Patrol Ethan Stein

What happened Monday has prompted new organizing efforts. Paige Shortsleeves with P.E.A.C.E. says she called an emergency meeting shortly after the incident.

"It was 115 people on a call," she said, adding that most of the attendees expressed interest in becoming legal observers.

"There's training on how to observe and document arrests, rallies, protests — anything involving law enforcement and folks."

Faith leaders have also stepped in. A prayer vigil is being planned outside the Florida Highway Patrol office in Lantana on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m.

"We're responding to pain and fear and anger in our community," said Reverend Corinna Olsen.

In the meantime, staff at the Guatemalan Maya Center and leaders with P.E.A.C.E. say they are helping families prepare for potential separations, ensuring documents are organized and that children are not left in vulnerable positions if a parent is detained.

