Residents press Lake Worth Beach leaders to take stance on PBSO's cooperation with ICE

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Immigration concerns are once again taking center stage in Lake Worth Beach, where residents are urging city leaders to take a clear stance on the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's (PBSO) cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

WATCH BELOW: 'We are a community that has had a tradition of speaking out,' Commissioner Christopher McVoy tells WPTV

Residents press leaders on PBSO's cooperation with ICE

During a special commission meeting Monday night, dozens of residents filled city hall, calling on leaders to address what they described as growing fear in their community tied to PBSO's relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"I went to one classroom and there was literally one child in that classroom," one resident said, describing the ripple effect on families afraid to send their children to school.

Another resident pleaded with commissioners to use their influence to speak up.

"Maybe your tools are limited, but your voice isn't—and you certainly should speak up," the resident said.

Others called the ongoing arrests and detentions unjust.

"These are the absolute wrong people to be targeting," one resident said. "Everybody's worried about it."

Commissioners agreed that children are among those most deeply affected, but Mayor Betty Resch told residents her authority is limited.

"No matter what I feel about what's going on out there, as the mayor, as a city official, I cannot tell the sheriff's office not to follow the law," Resch said.

A lieutenant with PBSO also addressed the commission answering questions, responding directly to public concerns. He began by saying the department values its partnership with the city of Lake Worth Beach.

"There's thousands of people that have active administrative immigration warrants, so some of those people are being picked up — those are the people we are going after," the lieutenant said.

He added that there are designated deputies handling these specific cases and emphasized that PBSO is not conducting raids, targeting, or racially profiling people.

Commissioner Christopher McVoy, however, was among the most vocal during the meeting—acknowledging PBSO's role in enforcing laws but urging a shift in focus.

"The real stuff—murder, rape, robbery—that's what I want PBSO focusing their energy on," McVoy said.

He also pushed for more transparency, calling for data that shows who is being detained.

"We need to know racial background, of who's picked up—we need to know names. That's a minimum," he said.

McVoy added that the city has a long-standing history of advocacy and should continue to speak up for human rights.

"We are a community that has had a tradition of speaking out," he said. "Look around—there's hardly anyone in the streets."

For now, commissioners said they plan to continue discussions on how Lake Worth Beach can support residents—particularly families and children impacted by enforcement actions—without violating state or federal law while also requesting PBSO provide more statistics on local ICE activities.