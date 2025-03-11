Local police departments enroll in ICE's 287(g) program to assist with immigration enforcement

Sheriff's offices across Florida have already been enrolled in the federal 287(g) program, which allows them to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to strengthen immigration enforcement efforts statewide.

Now cities and other municipalities are joining the program as well.

Frank Giampietro Jr., a former New Jersey detective of 27 years, who has been traveling to Palm Beach County for roughly a decade, noted that the collaboration with ICE has been ongoing. He even worked alongside ICE when he was on the force.

He expressed his understanding of the challenges facing ICE agents face saying, "Their job is tough. They don't have enough people to do really what they need to do.”

To gain additional support, ICE has its 287(g) program, which this month attracted participation from several local police departments, including Juno Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Town of Palm Beach, Tequesta, and the Jupiter Inlet Colony Police Department.

According to the ICE website, the 287(g) program features three models of support:



"The Jail Enforcement Model is designed to identify and process removable aliens — with criminal or pending criminal charges — who are arrested by state or local law enforcement agencies."

"The Task Force Model serves as a force multiplier for law enforcement agencies to enforce limited immigration authority with ICE oversight during their routine police duties."

"The Warrant Service Officer program allows ICE to train, certify and authorize state and local law enforcement officers to serve and execute administrative warrants on aliens in their agency's jail."

Records show local police agencies have signed up for the "Task Force" model.

Dr. Andrew Scott, former chief of the Boca Raton Police Department, emphasized that cooperation with ICE is nothing new.

"It should be nothing new to law enforcement per se. When I was a police officer, if we wanted to work task forces with ICE, we would be able to do that,” Scott explained.

He noted that the training formalizes practices already in place.

There’s nothing draconian about this program, and it just makes good fundamental law enforcement sense," he added.

Both Giampietro and Scott voiced support for the program, although Giampietro expressed concerns about the focus of enforcement.

"If they're going to be working with ICE, you know, the focus needs to be on criminals, not necessarily people who are here with unofficial status," he said.

Attempts to contact the local agencies participating for comment were unsuccessful, as they stated the program is new to them and officers must first be nominated to participate.