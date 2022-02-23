Travel confidence rising as COVID-19 cases plummet

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Travel numbers continue to surge to pre-pandemic levels, which is encouraging news for tourism in Palm Beach County.

A national survey released this week found that 90% of American travelers plan to take a trip in the next six months, setting up for a busy spring and summer.

"Spring and summer travel look strong for 2022," said Amir Eylon, president and CEO of Longwoods International. "With COVID-19 restrictions and mandates being dropped across the country, most travelers are comfortable with these developments. This wave's data confirms Americans are ready to move on from the pandemic and get back out on the road and in the air."

As COVID-19 cases plummet in the U.S., 71% of travelers said they now feel safe traveling outside of their community.

However, 27% of people surveyed said their personal finances may impact their travel plans as inflation continues to skyrocket.

The survey found that travelers continue to voice strong support for small, locally-owned restaurants and retailers, many of who were hurt financially during the pandemic.

Tourism supports more than 66,000 jobs in tourism-related businesses such as hotels, restaurants and attractions.

More than 7.3 million people visit Palm Beach County annually, spending about $4.6 billion.

