Florida AMBER Alert issued for two missing Riviera Beach children

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for two children out of Riviera Beach.

Authorities say 3-year-old Aizon Turner was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with red trim. 11-year-old Akachi Turner was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.

The children were last spotted in the area of the 1200 block of West 6th Street in Riviera Beach.

Investigators believe they may be in the company of Audrey Turner, who was last seen wearing a black tank top and a cream skirt with black stripes. She may have her hair in a ponytail and is described as having a nose ring.

Authorities say they could be traveling in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage. The three may be heading toward the Atlanta, Georgia area with another unknown Black female.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or 911.