St. Lucie County school board lifts mask mandate for 2021-22 school year

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County School Board has voted to lift their mask mandate for schools.

Masks will no longer be required in schools this summer or next fall.

The board held a special meeting Monday afternoon and decided that masks will be optional beginning June 7.

Okeechobee County School Board recently decided face masks will be optional inside county schools.

Under their updated guidelines face masks are "recommended but not required and temperature checks are no longer needed."

Martin County school leaders decided to keep masks for the last few days of this school year, but have made masks optional during the summer, beginning June 1.

Students in Palm Beach County are allowed to remove masks while outside, but masks must still be worn while inside school buildings.

The mask mandate will stay through the end of the school year (June 18) and will also be in effect through summer school.

Superintendent Dr. David Moore said the School District of Indian River County is planning to make masks optional to start the 2021/22 academic year during a live broadcast on Facebook.

"Our intention is to provide a mask optional environment as we open up school next year," Moore said. "At some point, if not at the opening, which is our goal, we will be mask optional as we go into next school year."