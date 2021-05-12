Martin County school leaders to discuss face mask policy

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County school leaders on Wednesday could make significant changes to the school district's face mask policy for students and staff members.

District officials told WPTV that barring a spike in COVID-19 cases over the summer, they intend to make facial coverings optional in the fall.

Superintendent John Millay and school board members will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss changes to the Martin County School District's COVID-19 policy.

Under the district's current policy, students are required to wear masks on school campuses and school buses, with the only exceptions being when they're eating and drinking or during recess and physical education.

The Okeechobee County School District announced that starting on Thursday, face masks will be recommended but not required inside schools.

Officials with the School District of Indian River County said they're planning to make masks optional for students next school year.

Palm Beach and St. Lucie County school districts have not announced any changes to their face mask policies, but said they're continuing to monitor the latest with the COVID-19 pandemic as the new school year approaches.