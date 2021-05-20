School District of Palm Beach County relaxes mask guidelines following marathon school board meeting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Protests and hours of public comment at Wednesday's Palm Beach County School Board left many parents still fuming.

However, the school district announced Thursday afternoon that facial coverings are now optional for students and staff while outside.

Masks will remain mandatory for students and staff while inside campus buildings or riding on school buses. Also, social distancing is not required for students and staff while outside.

"We've hit the breaking point. It's just unacceptable," parent Sean Sykes said before Thursday's announcement.

WPTV Parent Sean Sykes speaks out against the mask mandate in Palm Beach County schools.

Angry parents demanded their kids be unmasked immediately inside Palm Beach County schools during Wednesday's marathon meeting.

Sykes said he is now pulling his kids from the district.

"We will be virtual homeschooling for at least next year, unfortunately, the private schools we're looking into having a long waitlist," Sykes said.

He joined an anti-mask protest outside district headquarters and was part of several hours of public comment.

But late into the night, the school board ultimately pushed the superintendent to tell principals that students are not to be disciplined for improper mask etiquette.

"I guess it's a small step, but it's still unacceptable when we've waited this long to get the masks removed even outside the school,” Sykes said.

Children can also now unmask when they walk outdoors.

WPTV Palm Beach County mother Meagan Bell supports the current mask mandate in schools.

Last week, Dr. Donald Fennoy said the district's mask policy will remain through the end of the school year, but masks will be optional come August.

"I think that's very concerning for our elementary school-aged children who will not have an opportunity to get vaccinated," mother Meagan Bell said.

Bell is on the opposite side of the mask debate.

She's part of a non-partisan group working to educate parents the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children and wants the mandate to stay.

"Until community spread is very low and all the kids have access to the vaccine and our health experts agree it is safe to remove the masks," Bell said.

Currently, the mask mandate will stay through the end of the school year, which is June 18. It's also in effect through summer school.

The latest guidance from the CDC says masks should still be worn in classrooms with low vaccination rates among children.

Below is a letter that the school district sent to parents, guardian and staff Thursday regarding masks in schools: