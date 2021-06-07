Florida's unemployment benefits site experiencing slowdown for users

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Unemployed Florida residents may have noticed lately it has become more difficult to claim their benefits.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said Friday the CONNECT system has been experiencing higher than average wait times when users try to enter the system.

Press Secretary Andrew Nixon said users may be placed in a virtual waiting room during times of heavy traffic to the site.

Nixon did not offer a reason why the sudden slowdown on the site, which has been plagued with issues since the pandemic started last year.

If users need immediate assistance, officials urged the public to visit the site's help center for assistance.

Unemployed workers have reported problems when they try to claim benefits and provide their work search history, prompting the site to log them out.

Representatives at CareerSource Palm Beach County said they have seen a slight rise in the report of issues with the DEO's network.

Tom Veenstra, vice president of administration for CareerSource, said they expect call and visitor traffic to increase with the June 26 expiration of federal benefits, plus federal eviction protection expiring at the end of the month.

However, Veenstra said they prepared to handle the increase in demand.

CareerSource currently has more than 2,100 available jobs in Palm Beach County, according to Veenstra.

