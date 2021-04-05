All Floridians 18 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

All Florida residents ages 18 and older are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday marks the steepest drop in eligibility age as the age was lowered to 40 just one week ago.

"We're ready to take this step," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a short video released on social media. "We want to keep up that momentum as we expand eligibility to other age groups throughout the state of Florida."

The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine when eligibility expands Monday.

Residents 16 and 17 years of age will need to have a form signed by their parents to authorize them to get the shot or be accompanied by a parent to the vaccine site.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register for the vaccine on a state-operated website by clicking here. You'll then be contacted when a vaccine appointment is available in your area.

You can currently receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at Publix, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Winn-Dixie pharmacies, as well as county and state-run sites and federally-operated vaccination locations in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

Publix is currently booking appointments every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting at 7 a.m. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix, click here.

Appointments at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Winn-Dixie can be made at any time.

To make an appointment at CVS, click here.

To make an appointment at Walgreens, click here.

To make an appointment at Walmart and Sam's Club, click here.

To make an appointment at Winn Dixie, click here.

The four federally-operated vaccination sites do not require an appointment. The closest in South Florida is at Miami-Dade College's North Campus, located at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami. For more information about the federal vaccination sites, as well as additional state-run sites in our area, click here.

President Joe Biden directed all states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. DeSantis has said for weeks that Florida will easily meet that deadline.