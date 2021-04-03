Health Care District of Palm Beach County to open appointments for Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County will open online appointments for the Pfizer vaccine for people who are 16 years old and older.

The district said 4,500 first-dose appointments of the Pfizer vaccine will be open for next week at the South Florida Fairgrounds site.

Online appointments can be made starting Monday, April 5, at 10 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians 18 and older, as well as teens who are 16 and 17 and receiving the Pfizer vaccine, can begin getting their shots on April 5.

A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment of those who are 16 and 17 years old.

For a list of available dates, locations, vaccine brand, and eligibility requirements at each of the Health Care District’s three mass vaccination sites, click here.

