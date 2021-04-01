West Palm Beach opens COVID-19 vaccination site

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach opened a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Thursday.

Mayor Keith James said the ProtectWPB site at the Mary V. McDonald Wilson Center at Gaines Park, located at 1501 North Australian Avenue, will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine every week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

"This site, which is state-approved, is capable of vaccinating approximately 1,000 people per week," James said.

The location will operate through July. To make an appointment, click here or call 561-200-3687.

Currently, all Floridians ages 40 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting on Monday, all state residents 18 and older, as well as teens who are 16 and 17 and getting the Pfizer vaccine, will be able to get their shots.

"Getting the vaccine could potentially save your life, as well as those of your family and neighbors," said James, who added that he and his wife have both been vaccinated.

James said that leading up to the opening of the ProtectWPB site, city officials reached out to eligible adults in low-income households and communities that are considered the hardest hit by the pandemic, including the elderly, Black or African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and Haitian.

"Our team has knocked on more than 1,000 doors in targeted area and placed 16,000 phone calls in targeted communities," James said. "It was important, I think, to show those communities of color that we are as interested in their health and welfare."

The ProtectWPB site will operate separately from the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, which is currently making appointments for vaccinations at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach, the South Florida Civic Center in west Delray Beach, and the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

"We just felt that it was important and necessary to have a separate line, an ability to process appointments," James said. "We know that they have their process. I'm sure they've been very inundated. So we wanted to roll out our own procedure."

To make a vaccine appointment through the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, click here.

"We have all hoped for and waited for so, so long for a shot at returning to a sense of normalcy. Getting vaccinated is going to help us get there," James said.