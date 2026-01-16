LIVE AT 3:15 PM: Trump to attend Southern Boulevard dedication ceremony at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump is scheduled to be at Mar-a-Lago on Friday afternoon for an event to dedicate the renaming of a portion of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County.

Trump is scheduled arrive at Palm Beach International Airport from Washington, D.C. at about 1 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: Palm County commissioners in July vote 7-0 to rename road to honor Trump

Palm Beach County commissioner vote 7-0 to rename portion of Southern Blvd. to honor President Trump

The event will then take place at 3:15 p.m. at Mar-a-Lago and be streamed live on WPTV.com.

Last year, state lawmakers and local commissioners approved the renaming of Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard to "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

State lawmakers passed House Bill 987 last May, which was later signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.