Mar-a-Lago security on high alert after fatal shooting marks 5th trespassing incident in Trump's 2nd term

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Security at Mar-a-Lago continues to be on high alert after another incident this past weekend.

This comes after a 21-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday after breaching security at President Donald Trump's private club.

This is at least the fifth trespassing incident at Mar-a-Lago during Trump's second term in office.

1. In January 2025, police say Bijan Arceo, 32, of Sunny Isles Beach, was arrested after jumping over a wall. Secret Service agents told Palm Beach police they saw Arceo climb over the wall just south of the closed gate that has a "no trespassing" sign.

2. Less than a month later, Jeffrey Daniel Olson was detained by the Secret Service after disregarding warning signs and jumping over a wall because he wanted to talk to Trump. He was initially deemed mentally unfit to stand trial over the summer.

3. In June, Anthony Reyes, 23, of Texas, was arrested after admitting to trespassing on Mar-a-Lago property. According to his arrest affidavit, Reyes said he wanted to get inside Mar-a-Lago to "spread the gospel to the POTUS and marry Kai", in reference to the president's granddaughter, Kai Trump.

4. Then, in September, a woman who claimed to be Donald Trump's wife was arrested after police said she tried to enter Mar-a-Lago. Christy Kimbrell, 49, had previously been issued a written warning in after she called Mar-a-Lago security and the Palm Beach Police Department numerous times inquiring how to access Mar-a-Lago.

Florida lawmakers passed a measure last year that elevated certain trespassing offenses to third-degree felonies.