Sunny Isles Beach man arrested after jumping over wall that surrounds Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Sunny Isles Beach man was arrested after, police say, he jumped over a wall that surrounds Mar-a-Lago.

Palm Beach police said the incident occurred Tuesday at around 6:05 p.m. Police said officers responded to the Mar-a-Lago Club located at 1100 South Ocean Blvd. to assist U.S. Secret Service with a man who was apprehended on the property.

What will security for Trump look like at Mar-a-Lago during his presidency

Ex-Secret Service agent calls protecting Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago challenging, costly

According to an arrest affidavit, police spoke with U.S. Secret Service agents who detained Bijan T. Arceo, 32, after he jumped over a wall that surrounds Mar-a-Lago.

Police said Arceo had gained access from South Ocean Boulevard by the north service gate. The U.S. Secret Service confirmed that Arceo had not entered the sweep area or had been granted permission to enter the protected site.

The affidavit said there are numerous signs posted around the property that clearly state “No Trespassing,” with tall gates that remain closed when not in use.

Secret Service agents told Palm Beach police that they saw Arceo climb over the wall just south of the closed gate that bears a “No Trespassing” sign.

Arceo was arrested and faces one count of occupied trespassing.

WPTV's previous coverage on trespassers at Mar-a-Lago

In July 2024, Zijie Li of southern California was arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago. Li was arrested multiples after his first offense for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago.

Li's arrest papers show that on four occasions, that he tried to get past the law enforcement barriers that surround Mar-a-Lago.

California man arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago

Residents in Lake Worth Beach even shared with WPTV how they saw Li knocking on doors in the neighborhood, with one resident finding a three-page letter written by Li on their porch, 10 days before he was arrested in November 2024.

Lake Worth Beach residents share experience with Mar-a-Lago trespassing suspect

In June 2022, a 53-year-old man was arrested on a trespassing charge.

Police arrest trespasser near Mar-a-Lago

Jing Lu, a Chinese national, was charged with illegally entering Mar-a-Lago in December 2019.

Alleged Mar-a-Lago trespasser appears in court, claims she doesn't know what Mar-a-Lago is

Mar-a-Lago intruder Yujing Zhang was deported to China in 2021 after serving a prison sentence in the U.S. following her 2019 arrest.

Mar-a-Lago intruder Yujing Zhang finally deported to China

A Connecticut opera singer was arrested after she drove a speeding SUV through a checkpoint outside Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 31, 2020.