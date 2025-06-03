Texas man arrested, held on 50k bond after trespassing on Mar-a-Lago to "spread the Gospel" and "marry Kai"

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested overnight Tuesday after admitting to trespassing on Mar-a-Lago property, according to court records.

Palm Beach Police responded to Mar-a-Lago shortly after midnight on Tuesday after the U.S. Secret Service detained Anthony Reyes, 23, who unlawfully entered the property.

Reyes, openly admitting the trespass, told the Secret Service agents that he had "jumped over the wall" to get on the property.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reyes said he openly admitted to trying to get inside Mar-a-Lago to "spread the Gospel to the POTUS and marry Kai," in reference to President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump.

Arrest records say that Reyes is a Texas resident and was previously caught trespassing on Mar-a-Lago in December 2024.

Reyes is being held on a $50,000 bond for one count of occupied trespassing.

WPTV has reported other Mar-a-Lago trespassing incidents this year, including one in February and one in January.