Suspect arrested after jumping wall at Mar-a-Lago, sought to make contact with President Trump, affidavit says

PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the second time since President Donald Trump took office this year, a man is accused of jumping over a wall and trespassing at Mar-a-Lago.

The latest incident occurred Thursday at about 5:25 p.m. when the suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Daniel Olson, approached the north gate of Mar-a-Lago along South Ocean Boulevard, according to a federal criminal complaint.

WATCH BELOW: Former Secret Service agent speaks about security at Mar-a-Lago

Former Secret Service agent Tim Miller shares his insight with WPTV on Mar a Lago trespassing incident

The affidavit said Olson jumped a wall while disregarding a warning sign that said the area was restricted.

"(Olson) then proceeded to move to the East lawn of the property where he was detained by (United States Secret Service) personnel," the complaint said.

Court documents said that Olson was searched, placed under arrest and Palm Beach police were notified.

After he was taken to the town of Palm Beach jail, he was interviewed by Secret Service agents where he told them that entered Mar-a-Lago in an attempt to make contact with Trump.

The president was not at Mar-a-Lago when Olson breached the grounds. Trump has been spending much of the holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago but did not arrive until Friday, a day after Olson's arrest.

Olson faces a charge of knowingly entering a restricted building and grounds.

Following his arrest, Olson appeared before a federal judge on Friday for seven minutes. Federal prosecutors requested he be held in custody until trial. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 21.

In January, a 32-year-old man was arrested after gaining access to Mar-a-Lago near the same area.