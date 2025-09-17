Woman claiming to be Trump's wife arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman claiming to be the wife of President Donald Trump was arrested Tuesday for attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Police Department said.

The incident occurred just after noon at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd. Police said they received a call regarding an "unwanted guest" that wanted to drop off a letter to the president.

When police arrived, they were told by a United States Secret Service agent that a woman verbally identified as Christy Renee Kimbrell wanted to meet with the president. Police said they immediately recognized Kimbrell, 49, from previous encounters at Mar-a-Lago.

When police asked her for personal identification, she said she did not have ID on her but that her name was "Christy Renee Trump," and that she recently changed her last name from Kimbrell to Trump, after she and the president got married.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kimbrell was previously issued a written warning back in May. On Friday, May 16, she called Mar-a-Lago security and the Palm Beach Police Department numerous times inquiring how to access Mar-a-Lago. When she arrived that Sunday, May 18, she told police she was named "Christy Trump," married to the president and that she would be headed to her home at Mar-a-Lago.

Days later, on May 20, police said Kimbrell was dropped off at the Bath and Tennis Club by an Uber driver. She told security officers and United States Secret Service agents that she was married to the president and was told by him to "come back home," the affidavit stated. She was then issued a trespass written warning and that she was in the security zone.

Kimbrell faces a trespassing charge.