FAA puts year-round flight restrictions in place around Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The temporary flight restrictions put in place for President Trump's visits to Palm Beach County are now permanent.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as of Oct. 20, there will be a year-round, 24/7 flight restriction in place for planes departing and arriving at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA), whether President Trump is in town or not.

This means aircraft cannot operate within one nautical mile radius of Mar-a-Lago. When Trump is in town, there will be additional flight restrictions, including a 10 nautical mile radius around the airport.

As Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss noted in his post about the new restrictions, "Communities located to the north of PBI’s primary east-west runway should be aware that they may see increased air traffic."

Residents of those affected neighborhoods have already voiced concerns to WPTV about the increased noise of flyovers since Trump took office again.

The FAA notes these new restrictions are for "special security reasons," likely due to heightened security measures, after the FBI launched an investigation into a hunting stand discovered in a tree across from PBIA on Friday.

The restriction remains in effect until Oct. 20, 2026.

