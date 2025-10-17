Flight restrictions in place over West Palm Beach ahead of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago visit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will be enforcing a VIP temporary flight restriction over West Palm Beach from Oct. 17-19 as President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

A release from the White House states that Trump will arrive in Palm Beach County at 5:25 p.m.

Since the 2025 presidential inauguration, there have been more than 25 airspace violations in West Palm Beach. NORAD uses fighter jets to intercept aircraft that enter restricted airspace.

Updates to temporary flight restrictions can be found here.