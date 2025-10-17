Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTrump

Actions

Flight restrictions in place over West Palm Beach ahead of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago visit

Mar-a-Lago, Aug. 10, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Mar-a-Lago, Aug. 10, 2022
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will be enforcing a VIP temporary flight restriction over West Palm Beach from Oct. 17-19 as President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

A release from the White House states that Trump will arrive in Palm Beach County at 5:25 p.m.

WPTV-TRUMP-PBIA.jpg

Trump

President Trump set to visit Palm Beach Co. this weekend

Scott Sutton

Since the 2025 presidential inauguration, there have been more than 25 airspace violations in West Palm Beach. NORAD uses fighter jets to intercept aircraft that enter restricted airspace.

Witham Field Airport

Region Martin County

Temporary flight restrictions causing uptick in air traffic at this airport

Cassandra Garcia

Updates to temporary flight restrictions can be found here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening