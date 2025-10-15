Palm Beach County prepares for President Donald Trump's return to Mar-a-Lago this weekend

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Several federal and local law enforcement agencies are preparing for President Donald Trump's return to Mar-a-Lago this Friday.

It's his first visit to Palm Beach County in a few months. The president's visit comes as multiple government agencies performed security exercises this week, as well as warnings about road and airspace closures around the property.

WATCH BELOW: NORAD prepares for Trump's return to Mar-a-Lago, possible airspace violations

NORAD prepares for air space violations during Trump's visit to Palm Beach County

Most notably, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is warning pilots about the temporary flight restrictions in effect over the president's property during his visit.

Those flight restrictions include a ban on all aircraft within a 10 nautical mile radius around Mar-a-Lago, with the exception of approved law enforcement, military aircraft supporting the Secret Service, approved air ambulance flights or regularly scheduled commercial airline flights with proper Transportation Security Administration clearances.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein previously reported on a trend of private aircraft violating those rules, causing fighter jets to scramble across Palm Beach County to intercept various planes.

NORAD said it intercepted about 25 planes this year that broke the temporary flight restrictions in place over Mar-a-Lago. However, a spokesperson told WPTV the number of interceptions dropped significantly after it invited WPTV to Homestead Air Reserve Base to show its capabilities in March.

Lt. Colonel Robert Ice, whose job at NORAD is to watch planes that violate the airspace and then help select the resources used against the potential threat, said he wants pilots to continue checking temporary flight restrictions released by the FAA called Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs).

He said he's concerned pilots get complacent, which causes mistakes to happen that then involve his agency.

"Nine-nine times out of 100 it works out just according to plan," Ice said. "But the day you don't check, and there's something that would have affected your route of flight. Now you're going to end up in a situation where you've got a helicopter or fighter jet off your wing."

Airports like the one in Lantana have signs and warnings posted all over the runway and hangar with information about Mar-a-Lago flight restrictions. But, Ice said he's concerned because the amount of air traffic in South Florida increases the probability that one pilot could make a mistake.

The only visible change that WPTV saw at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday is that the parking lot closer to Trump's residence has been moved further back. However, the town of Palm Beach said this week that its police department is performing security exercises with the United States Secret Service.

"Members of the public may hear simulated gunfire and see increased law enforcement presence in and around the Mar a Lago Club during these exercises," a notice from the town said.

The town of Palm Beach said it will close roads around Mar-a-Lago starting Friday until further notice. That includes South Ocean Boulevard (State Road A1A) between South County Road and Southern Boulevard on Friday morning. Those road closures will remain until further notice, town officials said.

South Ocean Boulevard will be closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard beginning Friday at 5 a.m.