FBI probes suspicious perch near Trump's PBIA runway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A suspicious hunting stand discovered just 200 yards from where President Trump's plane lands at Palm Beach International Airport has prompted a major FBI investigation and raised new questions about presidential security.

The elevated perch in a tree line was found by the Secret Service before Trump arrived on Friday, leading to a complete 24-hour shutdown of Southern Boulevard as federal agents investigated the potential threat.

WATCH: Security experts noted change in Trump's departure from PBIA

Hunting stand discovered near PBIA raises questions about security

FBI Director Kash Patel described the structure as a "suspicious hunting stand" positioned with a clear view of the airport where Air Force One landed when Trump visited his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"While an inconvenience to the general public, it was the right call," said Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent.

Kaplan provided insight into the extensive investigation now underway behind the scenes.

"They have assets, resources and methodology that is generally not known to the public. The FBI is deploying those assets," Kaplan said. "There is an effort to do a forensic examination. There may be DNA, there may be digital evidence."

Three sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News that investigators believe the stand was most likely set up months ago.

"If that's the case, it's going to narrow the time frame," said Tim Miller, a former Secret Service agent.

WPTV Investigates Forensic investigation could determine when hunting stand installed Dave Bohman

Miller explained that his former agency works around the clock to protect the president, but the job has become increasingly challenging due to evolving threats.

"We have threats that we've never seen before directed against the president," Miller said.

The discovery comes after two assassination attempts against Trump, including one that occurred in West Palm Beach. Security experts noted changes in Trump's departure procedures Sunday night, when he used a smaller staircase to board Air Force One.

"You saw him use a staircase that basically is the entrance into the lower body, trying to shield and provide him with added cover," Kaplan said.

Kaplan suggested that agents may need to restrict Trump's traditionally open interactions with the public.

"The impromptu stops in the motorcade will not happen, I think rightfully so," Kaplan said.

The investigation continues as federal authorities work to identify who constructed the hunting stand and determine whether it posed a legitimate threat to presidential security.

