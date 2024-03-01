Truck driver killed in deadly trooper crash wasn't wearing seat belt, report says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Documents released Thursday from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) show the moments leading up to the crash this month that killed Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink and truck driver Arsenio Mas.

According to the report, Fink chased after Michael Anthony Addison as the fleeing felon made a U-turn on Interstate 95, crossing all three lanes of traffic. As the two cars made the maneuver, Mas moved from the center lane to the inside lane and then crashed into Fink's vehicle.

The report said Mas was ejected from the truck as it overturned onto its right side.

Mas wasn't wearing any restraint system, like a seat belt, according to the report WPTV obtained from the DHSMV. It also said the truck's airbags didn't deploy.

According to the report, Fink's patrol car was hit on its left side and was redirected counterclockwise into the median of the interstate. Fink's car collided with a guardrail before coming to a stop.

The documents also listed a different name for the owner of the truck and a company based in Miami called Eagle Carrier, LLC as the carrier. WPTV wasn't able to get in contact with either party as of Thursday evening.

WPTV has also contacted Fink's mother and attorneys representing Mas' family, who haven't returned comment yet.

Heather Yokie-Fink, who is Fink's mother, said in February that her son was "an awesome man" and cared for people as well as animals. She said he had a great sense of humor and was a big personality.

"He had a big heart and big personality. His humor was top notch and he was fluent in the art of sarcasm. He loved the beach and the outdoors," Yokie-Fink said. "He loved being active, playing sports, especially football, surfing, and skim-boarding, but mostly he enjoyed fishing."

Mas' son, Reineir Rodriguez, told WPTV earlier in February that his father was a "great man" who provided for multiple generations and enjoyed gathering the family for barbecues.

Rodriguez said his father came to the United States from Cuba in search of a better life and worked as a truck driver for 25 years.

"A good man died who was working for his family," Rodriguez said in Spanish. "I want justice … because you can't bring [my father] back."

Addison, who was in a Kia Fotre owned by another man, per the report, drove away from the crash. The report said he eventually lost control of the vehicle after traveling at a high rate of speed on Commerce Centre Drive in Port St. Lucie.

The felon drove onto a curbed crass area where his right tire hit a curb before crashing into a tree in the median where the car would stop, according to the report.

Officials said Addison was wanted on two warrants related to aggravated battery and weapons charges. According to past WPTV reporting, Addison was sentenced to probation multiple times.

He faces several charges from three different law enforcement agencies including two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of felony homicide, two counts of murder during the commission of a felony, driving without a license causing death or serious injury, aggravated fleeing to elude with serious injury or death and felony homicide.