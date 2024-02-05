Man facing murder charges of state trooper death sentenced to probation multiple times

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Broward County man, who is facing charges in the deaths of a state trooper and a truck driver, was arrested several times, especially in Broward County where officials also said he was wanted on two warrants related to aggravated battery and a weapons charges.

Michael Addison, 30, led Florida Highway Patrol Trooper James Zachary Fink on a chase where Fink would crash into a truck killing himself and the truck driver on Interstate 95 during Friday morning.

Officials haven’t publicly released Addison’s motive for speeding away from Fink and another state trooper, who elected to not pursue. Court records show Addison’s probation was revoked in May 2022 after police said he choked out his ex-girlfriend in December 2021 and failing to pay fees related to his probation.

According to court records, Addison was on probation for five years after a plea deal was reached with prosecutors where he placed his photo on a phony ID with information from a man in Boca Raton. He then tried to open debit card accounts with the fake identifications and had keys to a Lexus, which was also registered under the man’s name in October 2020.

Police also said Addison stole iPhones in August 2021 after he worked with another Walmart employee, who pretended to scan two iPhones before handing the devices to Addison. Police said the Walmart manager previously gave him trespassing warnings.

Court records show prosecutors abandoned their prosecution, but it is unclear if this was part of a plea deal. Prosecutors also abandoned battery charges as well.

Police said Addison became aggressive and punched a woman in the face with a closed fist. Then, he dragged her outside of a hotel room by holding her bra in February 2020. The officer said she saw minor visible injuries, which included minor swelling and redness.

WPTV reached out to the State Attorney's Office for Broward County late on Sunday night. We are still awaiting a statement.

Court records from Miami-Dade County show Addison also received two years probation as part of a plea agreement for various weapons charges, including possession on a school, in 2019. He also received probation for three years after facing burglary and grand theft charges during 2012 in Broward County.

Addison has also not paid fines, which are worth thousands of dollars, related to these offenses and various traffic citations.

Court records also show Addison was evicted from an apartment in Broward County after he owed landlords about $2,000. The rent for the unit was about $700.

The arrest report has not been released by FHP or the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

As of Sunday night, Addison is being held in custody without bond in Fort Pierce.

