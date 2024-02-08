Trucker killed in crash with FHP trooper remembered as 'good dad, good son'

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — We're learning more about the truck driver who was killed in a tragic crash that also claimed the life of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper last week in St. Lucie County.

Trooper Zachary Fink was killed trying to stop a wanted man but Arsenio Mas, 55, a truck driver from Homestead also died in the wreck.

WPTV spent the day in the Miami-Dade County community where Mas lived, learning more about the father who left Cuba to make a better life for himself.

Many of those who knew him are still trying to process last Friday's tragedy.

The Florida Highway Patrol released Mas' identity just Wednesday night days after the devastating crash.

While visiting Mas' neighborhood, WPTV briefly spoke to the family that lived with him and a neighbor who also knew him. They said they were not ready to speak about Mas because they were still mourning his loss.

Mas' daughter, Yeisel Más Dominguez, still lives in Cuba and is heartbroken by the loss of her father.

"This accident has ended my life, sincerely it has me traumatized," Más Dominguez said.

Several other neighbors in the area told me that they noticed some recent police activity at the house and weren't sure what happened.

While some didn't know Mas, upon learning of his death, they said they felt for those he left behind.

Zoom Yeisel Más Dominguez, who lives in Cuba, is the daughter of Arsenio Mas.

"I want to see him again to give him a big hug," Más Dominguez said.

Mas moved to the U.S. about 20 ago to make a better life for his family.

WPTV also spoke to the truck driver's eldest son, Reinier, who lives in South Florida.

While speaking to WPTV over the phone, Reinier said that he had good conversations with his father when they would talk.

Reinier's sister described the type of person their father was.

"He was a good dad, a good son," Más Dominguez said. "He was a romantic who loved to sing."

WPTV also contacted the shipping company that Mas worked for. We are still awaiting a statement from them.