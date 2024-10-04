Treasure Coast International Airport receives certification to allow commercial flights

Watch Now
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce has just received its Part 139 airport certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, which means the airport is now certified to accommodate commercial airline services.

St. Lucie County announced the milestone in a news release on Friday.

"This significant achievement marks a milestone in the airport's history and recognizes the commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and operational excellence," the county said in the release.

WPTV has been reporting on the developments leading up to this remarkable breakthrough since Sept. 2023.

The county said they began the process to provide commercial air service in April 2023.

The airport currently handles private and charter flights, medical transport and has a flight training school.

Through its Part 139 certification, Treasure Coast International Airport will now be able to accommodate commercial flights.

Treasure Coast International Airport will now be the second airport between Melbourne and West Palm Beach to offer passenger service.

Vero Beach Regional Airport has seen success with Breeze Airways, which started service there in early 2023.

