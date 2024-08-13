Breeze Airways adding flights from West Palm Beach and Vero Beach to New Haven

Breeze Airways is going all in on Connecticut.

The low-cost carrier announced today it's adding new flights from West Palm Beach's PBIA to New Haven, Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport. Those nonstop flights will run Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting Dec. 11. In addition, it's adding flights from Vero Beach Airport to New Haven, Mondays and Fridays, starting Dec. 13.

Fares to New Haven start at $69 one way.

That follows up the flights Breeze Airways added earlier this summer from New York to Vero Beach.

Breeze is also adding flights from West Palm Beach to Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting Feb. 6, 2025.