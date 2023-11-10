Commercial flights may become a reality at airport in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As Treasure Coast plane travel continues to grow, Treasure Coast International Airport is now one step closer to getting commercial flights.

Earlier this year, WPTV told viewers St. Lucie County officials submitted an application to the Federal Aviation Administration to allow commercial flights in and out of the airport in Fort Pierce.

The county already has had pre-meetings and pre-inspections with the FAA and is working toward final inspection.

To help them achieve it, Tuesday commissioners approved a terminal renovation and expansion, moving administrative staff into the old sheriff’s office on Curtis King Boulevard to make room for more passengers, TSA and airline ticketing.

If approved, County Administrator George Landry told WPTV earlier this year it would be a game changer for residents and businesses.

"I think it would be a great boost for the county in a tourism aspect and for our businesses," he said, "if we can start attracting folks from other parts of the country."

The project will cost just under $250,000. Funding will come from the county's capital fund for maintenance improvements.