Leaders confident commercial flights coming to Treasure Coast in next year

Within the next year, passengers should be able to board a commercial airline from the Treasure Coast International Airport out of Fort Pierce.

On Wednesday, St. Lucie County Commission Chairwoman Cathy Townsend told WPTV the county is just weeks away from getting its Part 139 certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

That certificate is needed as a precursor to passenger service.

“At that point, we’re open for business. Because if you have 139 certification, and an airline wants to come in, you can’t tell them no, or you lose the certification,” said Townsend.

Townsend said while it could still be several months before service begins, there are active talks with at least two airlines right now. At least one is a low-cost carrier. She also confirmed that American Airlines plans to build a pilot training facility on the property.

The airport is about to undergo significant work to expand the passenger seating area and create a space for baggage. There is already a Customs and Border Protection facility that is used by flights coming from places like the Bahamas.

Ryan Collins, the manager of the Oceanfront Inn in Fort Pierce, says getting passenger service closer to his property would be a big plus, as most of his guests who fly in land in either West Palm Beach or Orlando.

“That’s an hour-and-a-half or two-hour drive, that makes it a little difficult. Absolutely having commercial service into here would bring a lot more business I believe,” said Collins.

If it moves forward, Treasure Coast International Airport would be the second airport between Melbourne and West Palm Beach to offer passenger service. Vero Beach Regional Airport has seen success with Breeze Airways, which started service there in early 2023.