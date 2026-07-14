St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference on art teacher's fatal shooting

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it is holding a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the fatal shooting of Fort Pierce art teacher Andre Leonard Barnes, 66. An additional arrest is expected.

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Dale A. Mincey, 41, a family member of Barnes, was formally charged with first-degree murder Saturday in connection with Barnes' death, the sheriff's office said. Mincey remains in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail and is being held without bond.

The fatal shooting happened July 7 at a residence on the 2700 block of Essex Drive. Deputies responded to the home at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they learned a man had shot another man with a rifle. Barnes was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A woman who was at the home at the time of the shooting said she went to the bathroom while Mincey was sitting at a table nearby. While in the bathroom she heard a loud bang, ran out and saw Mincey sitting in the chair with a rifle in his lap. She asked Mincey what was going on and turned around and saw Barnes lying by the front door. She grabbed her phone, ran out of the home and called police, an arrest affidavit said.

During questioning, Mincey told detectives he could not recall what happened the day of the shooting or that he didn't have any issues with Barnes and did not know how Barnes died. However, he admitted to owning two firearms, an arrest affidavit said.

Others who lived in the home with Mincey and Barnes told detectives that the two relatives did not have a good relationship and that Mincey told them he was expressing fear in the days leading up to the shooting, the arrest affidavit said. Witnesses told detectives Mincey said Barnes was trying to kill him and Mincey did not want to be left alone at the house.

Barnes worked as an art teacher for the St. Lucie County School District since 2017, serving at West Gate K-8 and Samuel S. Gaines Academy. The district confirmed his passing and extended condolences to his loved ones.

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Art teacher fatally shot in St. Lucie County; suspect arrested

Barnes leaves behind three adult children. His family released a statement about his death:

"We are sad to report the loss of our Dad to a senseless act of violence. As this is still an active investigation a deeply painful circumstance that impacts so many people, we ask people to refrain from speculation or public commentary online discussing any other details," the family said.

Former student Caila Coleman, who said Barnes was her 7th-grade teacher in Tallahassee, remembered him as more than just an educator.

"Mr. Barnes was really a pillar of the community to us. I didn't grow up with a dad; some of my friends didn't either. We really looked at him as a father figure," Coleman said.

Coleman said Barnes made a lasting impression that endured well beyond the classroom.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Region St Lucie County Suspect in shooting that killed art teacher in St. Lucie County charged Aja Dorsainvil

Region St Lucie County Fort Pierce community mourns art teacher killed in shooting Zitlali Solache