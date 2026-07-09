FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce community is mourning the loss of Andre Leonard Barnes, a 66-year-old art teacher killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near the 2700 block of Essex Drive in Fort Pierce.

The shooting led to the arrest of 41-year-old Dale Mincey, a family member of Barnes.

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Beloved Fort Pierce art teacher shot and killed; family member arrested in connection with death

Barnes worked as an art teacher for the St. Lucie County School District since 2017, serving at West Gate K-8 and Samuel S. Gaines Academy. The district confirmed his passing and extended condolences to his loved ones.

Barnes leaves behind 3 adult children. His family released a statement about his death.

"We are sad to report the loss of our Dad to a senseless act of violence. As this is still an active investigation a deeply painful circumstance that impacts so many people, we ask people to refrain from speculation or public commentary online discussing any other details," the family said.

Former student Caila Coleman, who said Barnes was her 7th-grade teacher in Tallahassee, remembered him as more than just an educator.

"Mr. Barnes was really a pillar of the community to us. I didn't grow up with a dad; some of my friends didn't either. We really looked at him as a father figure," Coleman said.

Coleman said Barnes made a lasting impression that endured well beyond the classroom.

"He made an impact on us life-long. I'm 37 years old now and he was my teacher in 7th grade. So for us to have kept communication that long, well before social media even came around, says a lot about his character," Coleman said.

Coleman and others are calling for justice as the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

WPTV

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