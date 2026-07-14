Rapids Waterpark in Riviera Beach evacuated after bomb threat

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Waterpark in Riviera Beach was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the park received a bomb threat by telephone.

The threat came in at about 12:15 p.m. Park personnel immediately notified law enforcement officers on site, who requested additional support from the Riviera Beach Police Department.

All park guests and employees were safely evacuated while law enforcement and emergency personnel conducted a thorough inspection of the property.

At this time, no one is being allowed onto the premises, and the entrance to Rapids Water Park is closed, Riviera Beach police said.

The park said it will reopen once the safety inspection is complete and authorities determine it is safe to resume operations.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our highest priority, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this incident," the park said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.