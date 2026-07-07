Man shot in St. Lucie County; suspect in custody, sheriff's office says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon at a home in St. Lucie County, and the suspected gunman is in custody, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 2700 block of Essex Drive after receiving reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, they learned an adult man had allegedly shot another adult man with a rifle, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies took the suspect into custody and began providing emergency medical care to the victim until St. Lucie County Fire District personnel arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Division are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Authorities said residents should expect a significant law enforcement presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

