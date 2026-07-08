Suspected in shooting that killed 66-year-old man in St. Lucie County identified

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 66-year-old man in St. Lucie County has been identified, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

The fatal shooting happened Tuesday at a residence in the 2700 block of Essex Drive.

Deputies responded to the home at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they learned a man had shot another man with a rifle. The victim identified as Andre Leonard Barnes, 66, of Fort Pierce, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Port St Lucie 66-year-old man dead after fatal St. Lucie County shooting; suspect in custody Emma Romano

The suspect in this homicide investigation has been identified as Dale A. Mincey, 41, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said. At this time, Mincey remains in custody on active felony warrants out of Broward County for dealing in stolen property and false verification to a pawn broker, deputies said.

Barnes was an art teacher for St. Lucie Public Schools. The district released the statement below following his death:

Andre Leonard Barnes was employed by St. Lucie Public Schools as an art teacher beginning in 2017. During his tenure with the district, he served at West Gate K-8 School and most recently at Samuel S. Gaines Academy of Emerging Technologies.

We are saddened to learn of his passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, students, colleagues, and all those who knew him.



As this remains an active investigation being conducted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, we will defer any questions regarding the circumstances of his death to law enforcement. Out of respect for those affected, the district will have no further comment at this time.

The sheriff's office said the homicide investigation remains active, and detectives continue to work with the State Attorney's Office as evidence is reviewed. Additional charges related to this investigation will be determined as the investigation progresses.

Deputies said based on the information developed during the investigation, this remains an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.