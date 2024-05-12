St. Lucie County brush fire contained, possibly ignited by lawn equipment

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire in St. Lucie County was contained Saturday night, but forestry officials said residents may continue to still see smoke in the area.

The fire ignited over the weekend near Peacock Road and Okeechobee Road, which is close to the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds.

The Florida Forest Service told WPTV the fire was contained by 10 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple piles within the containment area continue to smolder and send smoke into the sky on Sunday.

Forestry officials said they believe the fire was ignited by lawn equipment in the area.

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County on Saturday cautioned the public about smoke from the brush fire.

Health officials suggest the following tips if smoke is present:



Limit outdoor activities

While inside your home, run your air conditioner, keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean. This will prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

If you have medical conditions like asthma, contact your health care provider if you are having difficulty breathing

With dry conditions persisting, nearby Indian River County still has a burn ban in effect that was put in place Tuesday.

Despite Florida being the lightning capital of the U.S., the Department of Agriculture says on its website that humans are the leading cause of wildfires in the state.