Smoke from Bluefield Road brush fire prompts health warning

Smoke from the Bluefield Road brush fire can be seen in the distance as the St. Lucie County Fire District assists state forestry officials, May 11, 2024, in St. Lucie County, Fla.
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 11, 2024
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire in western St. Lucie County has prompted a health alert for residents in the area.

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County on Saturday cautioned the public about smoke from a brush fire near Bluefield Road.

Smoke can irritate the respiratory system and cause symptoms including a scratchy throat, irritated eyes and nose, and coughing. Smoke can also potentially worsen asthma and other chronic lung or heart conditions.

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the fire was approaching a private property in the area when firefighters contained the flames to keep it from spreading.

The Florida Forestry Service took over monitoring the brush fire.

