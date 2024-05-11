Indian River County under burn ban amid conditions 'like a kindling'

VERO BEACH, Fla. — With the hot and dry weather affecting South Florida and the Treasure Coast, Martin County Fire Rescued implemented a burn ban Friday.

A similar ban was put in Tuesday in Indian River County.

WPTV was in downtown Vero Beach on Friday where residents were feeling the heat.

"It's too hot, it's too hot," Chester McGill said. "It's hot, but we have a breeze and that's a God-sent. You know the humidity is coming up and we're getting prepared."

WPTV Chester McGill is among the residents in Indian River County enduring the hot conditions.

"It is super hot," Lacy Evans said. "You can tell by looking at my hair. It is humid. I'm pregnant. I'm just not going outside. It's too hot."

Indian River County Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Richard Marini said the recent weather makes for perfect fire conditions.

"It's so dry out for one thing, humidity level is low, the wind is out there, so it's like a kindling, so it's the best way for fire to start," Marini said.

A red flag warning was issued in the county on Friday by the National Weather Service because of those conditions. Indian River County Fire Rescue has also issued a burn ban to limit fire risk.

WPTV Indian River County Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Richard Marini discusses why current conditions are ripe for brush fires.

"We implemented the ban because we're one of the driest counties in the state of Florida right now," Marini said.

He explained that outside burning is prohibited until further notice unless you're using a gas or charcoal grill or you're issued a burn permit. He added that the the burn ban is likely not going away anytime soon.

"There's some rain forecast coming up later this week, but it most likely won't make that much of a difference," Marini said. "What we need is that all-day soaking type of rain. You know, if we get like a quick downpour that doesn't do us any good."

To protect your property, he recommends clearing any brush that's within 30 feet of a structure.