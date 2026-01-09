Port St. Lucie police to hold news conference on Sgt. Erik Levasseur after release from hospital

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie will hold a news conference Friday afternoon related to a sergeant who was shot while on duty last month and his recovery.

Sgt. Erik Levasseur was discharged from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on Wednesday, 37 days after he was shot in the face Dec. 1.

Police will brief the media at 3:30 p.m.

It's unclear if Levasseur will attend the news conference.

The sergeant was shot in the face while responding to a call in the 11000 block of Southwest Lake Park Drive last month. The gunman, Frankie Salvatore Riccio, 32, was killed after shooting Levasseur.

Levasseur had multiple surgeries to repair facial injuries, had a wired jaw and was relying on a tracheotomy, according to police.