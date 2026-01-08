Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Erik Levasseur released from the hospital 37 days after he was shot

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie police sergeant was released from the hospital, 37 days after he was shot in the face while on duty Dec. 1.

The agency announced on its Facebook page that Sgt. Erik Levasseur was discharged from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on Wednesday.

Sergeant shot in face expected to make 'very strong recovery'

Police posted a picture of Levasseur walking in uniform with his wife by his side, holding his hand. Other men and women from the department and hospital staff were also present for the emotional moment.

"This journey has been a long and painful road—not only for Erik, but for his family, who have carried this weight with unwavering strength, faith, and love. Their resilience has inspired an entire city," the city said in a statement. "We extend our deepest gratitude to all exceptional doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and the medical staff at additional hospitals and facilities, whose skill, compassion, and tireless care played a vital role in Erik's recovery. Thank you as well to our dispatchers, EMS, fellow officers, our community and every individual who responded, supported, prayed, and stood watch during this time. This was a collective effort of courage, professionalism, and unity."

Levasseur was shot in the face while responding to a call in the 11000 block of Southwest Lake Park Drive last month. The gunman, Frankie Salvatore Riccio, 32, was killed after shooting Levasseur.

The sergeant had multiple surgeries to repair facial injuries, had a wired jaw and was relying on a tracheotomy, according to police.