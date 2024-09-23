Watch Now
Port St. Lucie police announce 3 arrests in shooting that claimed 53-year-old man's life

Dan Sanders, 53, gunned down after dispute at local bar, police say
Family members are identifying the victim of a Sunday traffic homicide in Port St. Lucie as 53-year-old Dan Sanders.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said three suspects are in custody in a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Dan Sanders, 53.

Police said the shooting took place Sunday at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest California Boulevard and Southwest Greenan Lane. Sanders suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspects chased down the victim in a car traveling at speeds of 100 mph, according to Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Leo Niemczyk.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a local bar between rival biker clubs.

The three suspects are being held at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

This story will be updated.

