Multiple suspects in custody after man found on Port St. Lucie roadway with multiple fatal gunshot wounds

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Multiple suspects are in custody as Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) conduct a homicide investigation at the intersection of SW California Boulevard and SW Greenan Lane.

WPTV According to a post by PSLPD, the police responded at around 1 a.m. to the intersection for reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash

According to a post by PSLPD, the police responded to the intersection at around 1 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old man lying next to a motorcycle on the roadway with life-threatening injuries inconsistent with a single-vehicle crash. The victim died after being transported to the hospital.

WPTV Reporter Romelo Styles spoke with Assistant Chief Leo Niemczyk who confirmed the incident was not a hit-and-run and the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Niemczyk told WPTV there is no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story, WPTV is on the scene working to get the latest details.