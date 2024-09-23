'An amazing father': Port St. Lucie family identifies victim in traffic homicide

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Family members are identifying the victim of a Sunday traffic homicide in Port St. Lucie as 53-year-old Dan Sanders.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with the victim's daughter, who understandably, did not want to go on camera but added that Sanders was "an amazing father."

Police said the incident took place Sunday at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest California Boulevard and Southwest Greenan Lane. They add Sanders had multiple gunshot wounds.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a traffic homicide — involving a motorcyclist found with gunshot wounds. Officers say multiple suspects are in custody as of now. pic.twitter.com/DMRmJjEv0U — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) September 22, 2024

Neighbors like Chris Dial recalled the moments when they found out about the investigation.

“My neighbor actually told me about it when I was walking my dog this morning," Dial said. "Earlier this morning there was a cop parked down the street."

Other neighbors reacted to the traffic homicide investigation saying it's typically a safe neighborhood.

"It's definitely terrifying. It's a very quiet neighborhood. We've never had anything. I've never heard of anything like this happening," neighbor Suzie Spierre said. "We have a young daughter so it's definitely scary. It doesn't make us want to go out at night or anything."

Sanders' daughter said he loved riding motorcycles as she dropped off flowers near the scene. She hopes an arrest is made soon as multiple people are in custody.

"It's sad, and I’m sure it's a scene that I’m sure no one wants to see," Dial said. "Prayers go out to the family."

Police called the fatal shooting an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.