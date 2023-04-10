Fatal shooting near bar involved rival biker gangs, Port St. Luce police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — One man is dead and another is in police custody after what police said was a dispute between rival motorcycle gangs in Port St. Lucie this past weekend.

The shooting happened early Sunday behind Harpers Pub near Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Keith Johnson, 39, was likely a member of the Outlaw motorcycle club. Meanwhile, police said the accused shooter man, identified as Elijah Inchauteguiz, 25, was in a rival gang, the Unwanted Nomads motorcycle club.

WPTV Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie

According to this arrest affidavit, Johnson came into Harpers Pub early Sunday morning. A witness, who is also a friend of the victims, told police around the same time three men, all believed to be in the Pagans motorcycle gang, walked in.

The affidavit said Johnson had "a bad feeling" and believed the three men were stalking him.

Surveillance footage showed Johnson walking out of the building at 1:58 a.m. Seconds later, police said the video showed Inchauteguiz following him out.

A witness said minutes after the men left the bar he heard gunshots and saw a man, he later identified as Inchauteguiz, shooting at the victim.

WPTV Ted Donahue, who is friends with the owner of Harpers Pub, offers his thoughts on the deadly shooting near the bar.

"It was shocking to all of us that it actually took place," Ted Donahue, friends with the owner of Harpers Pub, said. "We all know this sort of thing does take place in our society today but to have it take place here was shocking."

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said biker gang activity is not something they see in their jurisdiction often. However, Port St. Lucie police said both the Unwanted Nomads and the Pagans are documented biker gangs that operate in and around St. Lucie County.

According to the affidavit, there were others suspected to be Pagan gang members that followed Johnson outside the bar. While Inchauteguiz is in custody, as of right now, Port St. Lucie police have not announced any additional arrests but said the investigation is active and ongoing.