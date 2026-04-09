New Lowe's store coming to SW Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie, bringing more than 100 jobs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Lowe's announced a new store is opening in Port St. Lucie in early June.

The store will be located at 13845 SW Village Parkway in Tradition, and will feature 94,000 square feet of retail space and a 30,000 square-foot garden center.

The retailer will also bring more than 100 new jobs to the area. Hiring is currently underway.

Region C Palm Beach County Lowe's is moving its South Central Florida headquarters to this local city Michael Hoffman

As Port St. Lucie experiences explosive growth, Lowe's is investing in the surge in homeowners moving to the area, highlighting "updated kitchen and appliance showrooms designed to make interior renovations more accessible, alongside in-store technology that simplifies project planning."

The area is also getting a new Costco retail store and distribution depot in 2026.

The new store joins an existing Lowe's at 701 NW St Lucie Boulevard.