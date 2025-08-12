Lowe’s to move its South Central Florida Headquarters to Westlake

WESTLAKE, Fla. — Lowe’s is moving its South Central Florida Headquarters to Palm Beach County.

The nationwide home improvement powerhouse was just approved in a unanimous vote to build its newest location in the growing Westlake community. Once completed, the location will serve as the regional headquarters for South Central Florida.

In an open field, behind the Publix in Westlake now sits the foundation for what will soon become Lowe’s South Central Florida headquarters. The mayor calls it a major win for the city’s growth.

After a unanimous vote from Westlake City Council, the multi-billion dollar home improvement retailer will build its South Central Florida Headquarters right here in Westlake.

It’s something people living in the area are already talking about — some excited to have more retail in the area.

“I think that's great, wonderful,” said Taylor Means. “I think we need it.”

Some are a little more cautious when thinking about future effects like traffic and overdevelopment.

“I think it's a good idea for now,” said resident Jeremy Zabo.

“It's nice to have all the things close by, but then it's also, I mean, you're losing all the land, right?” added Tanarre Soto.

Westlake Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor says the project will bring hundreds of jobs to the area, along with $47,000 annually in property taxes on top of sales and use taxes.

“It's massive,” said O’Connor. “Lowe's choosing to come to Westlake and making this massive investment in Westlake really, really puts it on the map. I call it winning the retail lottery.”

He says he hopes it’ll be a domino effect, attracting more business into the new and growing city.

“You'll have everybody and anybody who's looking for any kind of a home improvement, not having to now travel 30 minutes each direction, and you hop in your golf cart and shoot over to Lowe’s,” said O’Connor.

Mayor O’Connor says he hopes to begin the 11-month construction process in October, putting it on track to be completed in late 2026 to early 2027.

